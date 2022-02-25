BlackRock Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.95% of Qudian worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qudian by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 3,469,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Qudian by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 2,286,650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Qudian by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,811,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 675,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Qudian by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,797,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 487,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qudian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 37,533 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Qudian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

