BlackRock Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.00% of Wayside Technology Group worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

