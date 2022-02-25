BlackRock Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.78% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE:REPX opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

