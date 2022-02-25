BlackRock Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.04% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $804,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $96.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.