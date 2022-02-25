BlackRock Inc. Invests $3.19 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

