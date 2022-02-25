BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.92% of Vasta Platform worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 58,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Vasta Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

