BlackRock Inc. Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.23% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $966,000.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

CYXT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Cowen initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $12.59 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.