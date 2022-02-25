BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 3.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $64,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $737.72. 5,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,385. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $838.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $885.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

