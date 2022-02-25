BlackRock Inc. Purchases 123,283 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Pixelworks worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $172.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PXLW has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,030 shares of company stock worth $271,897. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.