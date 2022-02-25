BlackRock Inc. Purchases 25,386 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,242 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.96% of Mesabi Trust worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 57,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

MSB stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $323.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.41%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 149.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

