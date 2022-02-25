BlackRock Inc. Purchases 53,813 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 97,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

