BlackRock Inc. Purchases 64,165 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,165 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. No Street GP LP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.8% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 925,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after buying an additional 769,983 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

