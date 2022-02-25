BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,735 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Freedom worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter worth $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Freedom by 3.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom in the second quarter worth $358,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freedom in the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freedom by 10,469.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 206,139 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. Analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

