BlackRock Inc. Sells 14,619 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.92% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LINC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $187,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC opened at $7.28 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,326.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.