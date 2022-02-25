BlackRock Inc. Sells 60,427 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,427 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.58% of Landos Biopharma worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LABP. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $157,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

