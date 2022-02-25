BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,626 Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.98% of Value Line worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its position in Value Line by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALU stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.28. Value Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.24 million and a P/E ratio of 21.69.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

