BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 75.00% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Get BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.