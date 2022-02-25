BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 75.00% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $26.22.
