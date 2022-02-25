BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 75.00% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.