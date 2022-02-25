BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Alico worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 60,644 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 9.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ALCO opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

About Alico (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.