BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241,257 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in PetroChina by 242.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 108,823 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in PetroChina by 44.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

