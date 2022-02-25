BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $12.18. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 96,458 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

