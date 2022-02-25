Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 181,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 250,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$143.97 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile (CVE:BRC)
