BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.64. 3,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $787.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.