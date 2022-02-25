Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.61 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.73 ($0.06). Approximately 2,107,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,564,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £7.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.21.

Get Blencowe Resources alerts:

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.