Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.61 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.73 ($0.06). Approximately 2,107,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,564,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).
The firm has a market cap of £7.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.21.
About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.