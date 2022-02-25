Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.08% of Blink Charging worth $25,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after buying an additional 189,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 309,284 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $49.00.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

