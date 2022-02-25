BlockMesh Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,857.00 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $189,808.22 and approximately $11,857.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00109800 BTC.

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BlockMesh Coin Trading

