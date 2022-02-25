Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Sells $4,613,902.34 in Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 1,582,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after buying an additional 557,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

