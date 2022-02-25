Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 62,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

