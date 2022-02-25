Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.26 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 281,367 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

