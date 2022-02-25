Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Hits $0.0054

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $199,519.49 and approximately $19.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00035261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00108834 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.