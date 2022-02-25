BMO Capital Markets Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCP. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.11.

Shares of WCP traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.34. 2,369,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,123. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$9.66. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,548,038.12. Insiders purchased 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,102 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

