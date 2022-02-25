BMO Capital Markets Cuts Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$74.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASGTF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF remained flat at $$38.76 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

