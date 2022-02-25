BMO Capital Markets Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $270.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $415.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.76.

Zscaler stock opened at $263.38 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average of $287.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

