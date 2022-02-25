BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to “Outperform”

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.