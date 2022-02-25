BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.36

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €58.36 ($66.32) and traded as high as €61.67 ($70.08). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €59.55 ($67.67), with a volume of 3,938,029 shares.

BNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.60 ($79.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.29 ($81.01).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.36.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

