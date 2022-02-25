BOMB (BOMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $205,712.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00005047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $205,712.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,118.42 or 1.00041981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00065331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.00310677 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,980 coins and its circulating supply is 894,192 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

