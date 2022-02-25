Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Raised to “Neutral” at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.70. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.35.

Shares of BBD.B traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,992. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.78.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

