Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$2.35 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

Shares of BBD.B traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.58. 6,165,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,992. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

