Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$2.35 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

Shares of BBD.B traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.58. 6,165,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,992. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

