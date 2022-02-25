Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Lifted to Neutral at CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDRBF. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bombardier during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter valued at $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

