Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.41.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDRBF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Bombardier in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

