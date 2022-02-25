Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $49.28 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $49.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $47.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2022 earnings at $91.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,750.20.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,295.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,445.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,373.99. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

