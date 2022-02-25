Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Increased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 41.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $9,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,295.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,445.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,373.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,750.20.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.