Boosted Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,981.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002767 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $64,080.67 and $11,981.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.36 or 0.06786198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,625.41 or 0.99841240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047737 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

