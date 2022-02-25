Boosted Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $122.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $64,076.86 and $122.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.32 or 0.07096573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.78 or 1.00086088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00048362 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.