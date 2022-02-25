Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering cut their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.23.

BLX stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.77. The company had a trading volume of 218,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.46. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$45.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.87.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

