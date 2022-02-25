BOSAGORA (BOA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $34.10 million and $1.05 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOSAGORA Profile

BOA is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

