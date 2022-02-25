Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 90,548 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.60.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
