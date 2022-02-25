Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Boxhill Technologies PLC (LON:BOX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Boxhill Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 510,219 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05.
About Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX)
