Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BXBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brambles in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

About Brambles (Get Rating)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

