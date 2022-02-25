Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 6.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $2,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $2,128,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAK. Citigroup raised their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Santander restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAK opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

